KFC drive thru ‘shooter’ case postponed to Tuesday

The case against a 45-year-old man arrested for shooting a pregnant woman through a KFC Drive Thru window has been postponed to January 28.

Earlier this month, a four-month pregnant 35-year-old KFC staffer was shot in the stomach by an unknown assailant.

She later opened a case at the Kwazakhele police station, Eastern Cape.

He shot her in the stomach

On 13 January 2025 around 23:15, an unknown man shot the four-month pregnant woman in her stomach then fled the scene.

A police investigation identified a suspect who was later arrested on January 20 in the area on a charge of attempted murder.

He made his first court appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court two days later, where the case was postponed to Tuesday.

The unborn child is safe

The victim is in a stable condition and her unborn child was unharmed in the incident.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata praised the swift and decisive actions of the investigative team.

“Crimes against our women and children, along with violent offences involving firearms, remain a top priority in our fight against crime. This incident deeply disturbed both the community and our police members. The suspect’s arrest is a crucial step in ensuring justice is served,” said Ncata.

Operation Vala Umgodi arrests nine

Police Operation Vala Umgodi has arrested nine illegal immigrants in Kleinzee, Kimberley.

Police say they were tipped-off to illegal mining activity in the Nuttabooi informal settlement.

Together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrested the nine during a raid on January 25. This after they failed to produce the required documentation.

The suspects are aged between 28 and 44 years old and also allegedly in the country illegally.

Two more arrested for illegal mining

Another two suspects, aged 40 and 42 years old, were arrested for illegal mining.

The police further fined a 23-year-old man and 27-year-old woman R1 500 each for selling liquor without a licence.

They also confiscated their equipment believed to be used in the commission of a crime.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane warned that illegal mining is a criminal offence. He also urged the community to report any illegal mining and related crimes to police.

All are expected in court soon.

