KFC to temporarily close some outlets due to power cuts

By Shona Buhr
KFC

Consumers in some parts of the country may be forced to do without their favourite fried chicken dishes as one of the country’s largest fast-food chain stores, KFC, announced that it would be closing some of its outlets due to continuing power cuts.

On Tuesday, the franchise shared on social media that ongoing power cuts are affecting its service delivery. The company did not mention which areas will be affected.


KFC said that although some stores will be operating, the menu may have limited options.


Many of the country’s fast-food outlets seem to be coping well with the incessant  power cuts as they have power backup systems in place and have been able to dish out South Africans’ favourite fast foods uninterrupted. KFC is so far the only one of the country’s big fast food brands to feel the pinch and succumb to Eskom’s constant load shedding, which is now in its third month. Hopefully KFC will be back soon, as indicated in their message.

