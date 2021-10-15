Khanya Mkangisa is back on The Queen

Johannesburg- South African actress Khanya Mkangisa has told her fans that he is back shooting for the telenovela, The Queen.

Mkangisa who is also pursuing her career as a DJ plays Akhona on the show.

She said she wanted to wait, but she could not wait any longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya)

Mkhangisa recently shared a video of American rapper Rick Ross congratulating her on reaching 2million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya)

Mkangisa is also an ambassador for Thando Thabethe’s underwear and pajama range, ‘Thabootys’.

Take a look at some of the snaps she shared on her Instagram page below, wearing the brand:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanya Mkangisa (@ilovekhanya)

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Also read:

Cashier hit with a scanner in altercation with The Queen actor and two other females

Msutwana grateful to be back on set of ‘The Queen’

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni