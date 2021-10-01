Khanyi Mbau reunited with her boyfriend in Dubai

Johannesburg – TV star Khanyi Mbau is back in Dubai after she abandoned her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga.

Her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga was left heartbroken and posted a 24-minute video on his Instagram stories expressing his feelings at the time of the incident.

Kudzai went on to say how his mother warned him about being in a relationship with the media personality.

The star posted a flight ticket with a destination to Dubai on her Instagram account.

Kudzai welcomed his girlfriend back with a bouquet of roses and a gift from Cartier.

This comes after she posted a video of herself in a club with her brother Lasizwe singing ‘leave a man in Dubai’.

Her brother Lasizwe went on to compare her boyfriends, Tebogo ‘Tebza’ and Kudzai, and said Kudzai was the best because he is loaded and Tebza was all about promises.

The couple is now back together in Dubai in love like never before.

So SA twitter went from suggesting that he might have K*lled Khanyi ( because people didn't know her whereabouts) to hailing her for leaving that man in Dubai without telling him. Only for them to be together again??. Moral of the story yekani izindaba zabantu https://t.co/McKDiKuNRf — Vaxxed & Waxxed (@IKEMERCY8) October 1, 2021

Khanyi Mbau is finally on her way back from the salon.💃💃💃💃#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/l8x1uTOVLs — 📀NoziphoM 📀 (@nozipho_mashaba) September 30, 2021

