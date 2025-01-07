Kharishma fires her manager over theft of funds allegations

Limpopo-born music sensation and Chokeslam hitmaker, Melita “Kharishma” Mogale has fired her manager, Melita “Mamcee Vocalist” Ribane.

According to close sources, the two are biological sisters, sharing the same mother.

On Monday, Kharishma issued a public statement accusing Mamcee of gross misconduct and mismanagement of funds.

Urged promoters to cease working with her sister

“Dear promoters, we wish to inform you that Miss MC Ribane, known as Vocalist Mamcee, is no longer associated with Kharishma Entertainment.

“This decision follows the discovery of gross misconduct on her part. Please note that Kharishma didn’t receive any form of payment on bookings made by her since the end of November 2024.”

The statement was posted on Facebook, and it also warned the public and promoters not to book Kharishma through Vocalist Mamcee.

“As we are launching a full investigation, which is underway, please be advised of the following: do not make any payments to any bank accounts provided by her. If you have already made payments to her, please contact us immediately. To ensure the legitimacy of all bookings, we urge you to contact the above channels for confirmation. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to resolve this matter,” the statement continues.

Wrestled manager position from baby daddy

Prior to this, Kharishma was managed by her baby daddy, Malete Maepa.

An inside source told Sunday World that Vocalist Mamcee became jealous of Maepa’s job and badmouthed him to Kharishma.

“There were endless fights between Kharishma and Maepa. And Vocalist Mamcee was at the centre of those fights. She just wanted Maepa out of the job. Maepa was eventually pushed out and Vocalist Mamcee took Maepa’s job. Unfortunately, she became greedy and she stole from her,” said the source.

Radinku Madumane Ribane, who claimed to be their biological brother, tried to intervene. He told Kharishma that this was a family matter and should have been handled as such.

Brother tries to intervene in family affair

He spoke to Kharishma via Facebook and said: “I know who wrote that letter and I’m also disappointed in that person as well. I’m not defending anyone, I’m just concerned about the reputation and shame that post might put that family into.

“Now enemies are rejoicing, certain conflicts must be concluded at home. I know you’ve more social influence but don’t forget that Vocalist Mamcee never hated you. You’re surrounded by people who never wished you well. And you’re not aware. Do justice to your family by fixing that mess.”

He also expressed his disappointment in Kharishma. “Mamcee might have wronged her but you can’t talk [about] your biological sister publicly like that. We’ve worked very hard to build dignity of that family. But today, small-minded people break it just like that.”

Mamcee issues vague apology

Both Mamcee and Kharishma were approached for comment but their phones rang unanswered. They also failed to respond to text messages.

However, Mamcee took to Facebook. “I am just a person I don’t even have a cent my people where I wronged him forgive me, bye (sic).”

Maepa’s phone was also off and he could not be reached for comment.

