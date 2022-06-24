Khawe insists nothing will stop him from delivering ANC report

Outgoing ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe dug in his heels over the recommendations that he should be disciplined in connection with allegations that he assaulted his estranged wife.

In May, the ANC’s integrity commission recommended that Khawe be hauled before the provincial disciplinary committee to answer to allegations that he assaulted Nthabeleng Khabutlane. This after Khawe appeared before the commission to defend himself against the allegations.

The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba, said: “The integrity commission discussed the matter of the referral of Cde [comrade] Jacob Khawe and recommends that the ANC should initiate disciplinary action against the comrade in terms of Rule 25.17.8 of the ANC constitution.”

Briefing the media on the sidelines of the Gauteng provincial conference in Benoni, east of Johannesburg on Friday, Khawe said he was going to deliver his organisational report as he was not charged with assault.

“Which rule will you be using? In that clause there is nothing that states anything about a person being charged. I will be delivering the organisational report later today,” he said.

He added that the delays in starting the conference were caused by challenges related to administration matters that had resulted in delegates being unable to register on time.

“Members had been unable to register as they were at work and also the urgent NEC [national executive committee] meeting was the cause. The NEC meeting took place from 7pm and it ended at 4am, where the ANC in Gauteng was told by the NEC that the provincial conference should take place,” said Khawe.

