Khumalo’s lawyer wants access to mystery Meyiwa murder docket

Under-fire muso Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer said she would demand to see the second docket that purportedly implicated her as the person who mistakenly pulled the trigger that ended the life of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa, who has a child with Khumalo, was murdered in 2014 at the singer’s family home in Vosloorus, Boksburg.

Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli have been arrested for the murder and are currently defending themselves in one of the country’s most dramatic court cases in recent history.

The trial at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria took another twist this week, when the lawyer of four of the men in the dock said it was Khumalo who killed her then lover.

Advocate Malesela Teffo insisted that there was a docket that was opened in 2019, which said seven witnesses found at the crime scene were the suspects and should be charged for both murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Teffo proceeded to tell the court that according to the docket, Longwe Twala, Khumalo, her mother, Gladness, and sister Zandi ought to have faced charges. Other people, Teffo said, who should face the music are Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri.

Teffo also said in court that the gun was brought to the house by Longwe Twala, the son of music producer and businessman, Sello “Chicco” Twala.

Khumalo’s lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy, said in an interview with Sunday World that the Empini singer had endured a torrid eight years, and had been tried and found guilty in the “court of public opinion”.

“The past eight years of having to deal with public prosecution has not been easy for my client. My client has been in the court of public opinion and this had an impact on her and her family,” said Moonsamy.

“It is reality that my client has been waiting for the opportunity to appear in the court of law.

“It must be noted that the second docket that was peddled, my client has never be questioned regarding that. We also expect that we should have access to such a docket,” she said.

Moonsamy said that the impact of the Meyiwa murder and allegations had taken a toll on Khumalo, however, the muso was soldiering on and focusing on her future and the future of her children during this storm in her life.

“Ms Khumalo is a strong woman who is an excellent mother to her children. She is raising the child she has with the late Mr Meyiwa and her other child through love and she wants what is best for her children,” she said.

This week, Sergeant Thabo Mosia was in the hot seat in the witness box where he was grilled by Teffo and advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents accused number five in the Meyiwa trial.

Mosia had a difficult time responding to some of the questions directed to him by Teffo and Mshololo. He also found himself being hauled over the coals due to the shoddy work he allegedly did as a forensic expert at the scene, including not testing for gun residue on the people who were present at the home where Meyiwa was slain.

The trial resumes tomorrow after Mosia told the court that he was tired after taking medication.

Asked about the existence of the docket that Teffo mentioned in court, which allegedly implicates Khumalo, SAPS national spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: “We do not comment on cases that are before the courts.”

