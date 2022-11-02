Kidnapped traffic officers escape jaws of ruthless criminals 

Two female traffic officers were kidnapped, while another female police member was injured during a shootout with armed suspects in the Vrede area of the Free State on Wednesday.

Free State police said in a statement that an hour before midday, two female traffic officials allegedly stopped a speeding vehicle on the R103. But two other vehicles also came to a halt – without instruction to. As one of the officer’s approached the suspects, one of them pointed her with a firearm and instructed her to move closer to their vehicle.

“The other officer seeing what was happening tried to respond but was also pointed with rifles and instructed to approach the suspects. Both officers were put in the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene with the two traffic officials,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

He explained that Vrede Stock Theft police reacted swiftly when they came across the three suspicious vehicles, resulting in a shootout, which saw one SAPS female member being shot in the leg.

“The suspects managed to get in their vehicles and fled the scene,” said Kareli.

He said as the suspects headed toward Walkerville, in Gauteng, the two traffic officials were disarmed and dropped in the bushes.

“Police were notified of their whereabouts and they were found unharmed. One Vrede SAPS Stock theft Police vehicle was riddled with bullets. The suspects are at large and were driving in a gold coloured Volvo, white Audi and a grey Toyota Fortuner. Suspects are armed and dangerous. Vrede Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and armed robbery,” said Kareli.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author