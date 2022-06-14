Kidnapped woman rescued from boot of her stolen car

Two men who kidnapped a woman who had hired them as bricklayers on Monday have been apprehended and are awaiting a court date.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the duo allegedly forced their victim inside the boot of her vehicle and drove off with her.

“The victim was in possession of her cellphone and she managed to communicate with her mother via WhatsApp about the kidnapping ordeal and theft of her motor vehicle,” said Tawana.

The victim’s mother is said to have alerted the police who immediately sprang into action. The swift response culminated in a search and trace operation by police officers in De Aar and the owner of Landile Security Services.

The operation yielded good results when the suspects were cornered at the Grasmere filling station on the N1 South of Johannesburg. The police recovered the stolen vehicle and rescued the woman who was still bundled in the boot.

The men are expected to appear at the De Aar magistrate’s court soon to answer to charges of abduction and theft.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author