‘Kidnapper’ killed in shootout with Barberton police

A suspected kidnapper has been killed in a shootout with police in Mpumalanga.

Local police reported that while on routine patrol on Friday night, they had spotted a suspicious white Ranger Rover.

When they flagged it down to stop, it sped away and a chase ensued.

Police were unaware of the robbery that had just occurred

What the police were not aware of is that this was an unfolding crime.

Police claim that earlier, armed men had stormed a house in Barberton.

There, they attacked and robbed a man, his wife and their nine-month-old baby of an undisclosed amount of cash. They then forced the victims into the family white Ford Ranger and left the scene.

Around 10pm, police were chasing the vehicle down when its occupants reportedly opened fire.

One suspected kidnapper was killed, one accomplice arrested

In the shootout, a suspect was fatally wounded and his 35-year-old alleged accomplice arrested. When the vehicle came to a stop, three further suspects ran out and escaped on foot.

Police would then discover the family had been kidnapped.

They also recovered and confiscated a 9mm pistol, 27 bullets and a magazine.

The property stolen during the robbery was also recovered.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested suspect was the driver of the getaway vehicle.

The man also faces an attempted murder charge for shooting at police

He is expected in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of house robbery, kidnapping, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the shooting incident.

Provincial police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi warned against attacks on police officers. He added that such actions are a direct attack on the state.

He also commended his officers on a job well done.

Police are hunting the escaped trio.

