Kimberley court bomb threat suspect arrested

A 51-year-old man who threatened to petrol-bomb the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court will spend Christmas in a jail cell.

He was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court early in this week, charged with instigating violence against the Kimberley Court.

It is alleged that the suspect posted a threatening message on social media confirming his intention to burn the court. The post trended and went viral on social media.

“It is further alleged that he posted containers filled with petrol that will be used to bomb the court,” said Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

The suspect was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team with the help of Crime Intelligence, who found evidence at the suspect’s house.

The case has been postponed to 29 December for bail application.

Earlier this year the suspect was arrested for smashing the windows of the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court. He was released on R500 bail.

“The accused claimed his actions to be driven by anger as he spent three-months in jail for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020,” read the NPA statement.

