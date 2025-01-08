King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to tie the knot this month amid divorce

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is set to tie the knot in a traditional wedding this month to his third wife, Queen Nomzamo kaMayeni.

Maiden traditional wedding

Misuzulu will marry his wife of the eMachobeni Royal Palace at the Shembe church on 26 January and this will be the king’s first traditional Zulu wedding.

Prior to the actual wedding day, there will be another ceremony referred to as umkhehlo on 24 January, where families of the couple will exchange gifts.

The announcement of the details of the wedding was announced by the king’s spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu on Tuesday.

“This is the most exciting announcement I am about to make. His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has instructed me to announce that he is getting married to Queen Nomzamo KaMyeni. As you all know, they have chosen the Nazareth Baptist Church religion, so the wedding will be held under the religious theme of the Shembe church,” said Prince Simphiwe.

Filed for divorce

Meanwhile, the king is currently finalising his divorce from his other estranged first wife, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela.

The king filed his responding divorce papers at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” of their union as the heart of the separation.

King Misuzulu becomes the first AmaZulu king to go through a divorce in 209 years of the Zulu monarchy.

“The marriage relationship between the plaintiff and defendant has reached a state of disintegration such that there are no reasonable prospects for the restoration of a normal marriage relationship between the parties,” the court papers explained in part.

The court papers also laid bare the long-standing hostilities between the couple, revealing that they had not lived together for at least a year.

“Aside from the communication regarding the parties’ children, there is no meaningful communication between the parties,” it was revealed in court papers.

