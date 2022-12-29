Klipspruit West woman stabbed to death on Christmas day

A 40-year-old mother from Klipspruit West, south of Joburg, was killed on Christmas day. Janine Williams was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-husband in her own home.

The tragic incident happened in the presence of her daughter. Her ex-husband allegedly stabbed her 12 times.

After the brutal attack, the ex-husband fled from the family home, and was apprehended by the JMPD police after skipping a roadblock.

The perpetrator was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the couple’s divorce was finalised on 14 November 2022, but the magistrate agreed to the perpetrator’s request to remain in the family home until January 2023. The relationship was allegedly abusive.

Residents of Klipspruit are angry about the perpetrator’s return to the community, and have started a community group chat to plan a petition for him to stay in jail for the alleged murder of Janine Williams.

One of the residents, Joy Duimpies, said: “This relationship was abusive, after going to court to finalise the divorce, the magistrate should have turned down the perpetrator’s request to stay in the family home until January 2023, as the main cause of the divorce was abuse, which resulted in her [Janine’s] death. Had he been out of the family home, Janine would still be alive.

“So many times, the police are called, and they say this is domestic violence and leave, and this causes more injuries or in this case death, as the law doesn’t take its cause when we call them. And even if the police come to the house, they just have a small chat with the perpetrator and leave.”

