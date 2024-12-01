Koko takes on Eskom, SIU over move to scrap ABB tender

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko has approached the Pretoria High Court to overturn a court order obtained by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that declared unlawful the tender that was awarded to multinational company ABB.

The R1-billion contract, which involved the supply and installation of control and instrumentation systems at the Kusile Power Station, was set aside in April.

Ironically, ABB was lined up as the star witness in a corruption case against Koko in the Middleburg Specialised Commercial Court in Mpumalanga.

