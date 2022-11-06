E-edition
Subscribe
News

Koko’s German co-conspirators still free after ID blunder

By George Matlala
Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko apperaed in court after an early morning arrest and raid at their home last week. / Social Media

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) seemingly dropped the ball and missed an opportunity to apprehend eight Germans accused of having colluded with former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko to loot the state entity.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.