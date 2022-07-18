Kruger National Park reports second vicious leopard attack

A leopard was killed after it viciously attacked an employee from the Shalati Concession in the Kruger National Park on Sunday.

Jerry Mabena, the CEO of Motsamayi Tourism Group who are the owners of Kruger Shalati and Kruger Station, said: “We were shocked by this tragic incident and we are very relieved that our colleague survived this ordeal,” said Mabena.

“We, together with the management team at the concession, are committed to his recovery and will support the process in both physical and emotional wellbeing by all means. This incident is a reminder to all that wild animals in their natural habitat act on nature’s rules – we remain respectful to our presence in their territory, while ensuring the safety of our staff as well as the conservation we are here to protect as concessionaires.

“We support the investigation by SANParks [South African National Parks] to determine the cause of this unusual behaviour by a leopard. We thank the medical support staff who acted fast, and SANParks for their support in the incident. We wish our colleague a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to work once fully recovered.”

SANParks said in a statement that the employee was en route to work when he was attacked by the leopard.

“After fighting off the leopard and shouting for help, the animal disappeared into the surrounding bush. The injured worker was rushed to the doctor for treatment. He suffered deep lacerations and trauma, but the injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

“An operation was immediately launched by the Rangers Corps and the Airwing to search the immediate vicinity for the animal. It was spotted 30 metres from where the incident took place and was duly destroyed,” said SANPark.

This is the second leopard attack in the recent past in the Kruger National Park.

Head ranger Cathy Dreyer said: “Since the first incident, every effort has been made to try and capture the leopard but without success. Given the location of the incident, we suspect that the destroyed leopard is the same animal responsible for the first attack, but we can never be sure. Residents and employees must be extra vigilant and avoid walking alone at all times,” said Dreyer.

State vets are expected to carry out a post-mortem on the leopard.

