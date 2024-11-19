KwaZulu-Natal vows to smoke out construction mafia

The construction mafias running riot in various provinces will be a thing of the past, should the plan by the KwaZulu-Natal authorities see the light of day.

These bold commitments were made during the sitting of the National Construction Summit, which kicked off in Durban on Tuesday. The gathering seeks to find permanent solutions to the crippling effects of the so-called construction mafias. And they are holding the sector at ransom.

“Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KZN are the engines of South Africa’s economy. And they cannot be handed over to the mafia syndicates. All those who keep on confronting police while they are doing their work, we wish them good luck. But police will not confront criminals carrying flowers,” said police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Law enforcement combat-ready

He explained the police were combat-ready to crush the feared construction mafias. This includes those fuelling and sponsoring their activities.

“The SAPS are escalating their investigations to the big guy because we no there are big shots behind these syndicates. We are not only chasing after the small fish. But we’re after the big fish,” Mchunu explained.

The construction mafia is a phenomenon that found its roots in KZN. This is where unscrupulous business formations would invade construction sites, demanding a 30% stake.

They are often a strong contingent of men armed to the teeth. And they don’t hesitate to mete out deadly violence should the constructor not accede to their demands. Construction associations say billions have been lost in the sector amid the ongoing hostilities. This with some construction companies deserting the country in droves.

Dean McPherson, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, was not repentant. He said the government will not be negotiating with criminals.

Not just another talk shop

“We are drawing a line in the sand to say that lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. And we will no longer be negotiating with criminals. Just to be able to build the essential roads, dams, schools, and hospitals that our people need. And this is not just another talk shop; today we are taking action,” he said.

The summit brings together MECs from different provinces and captains of industry in the construction sectors. Also property developers, police management and crime experts, and government ministers, all under one roof.

It also emerged during the sitting that eThekwini metro has been worse hit by the construction mafia scourge. This has resulted in mega construction projects being halted.

