Kwesta and Yolanda celebrate third wedding anniversary

On this day three years ago Kwesta, real name Senzo Vilakazi, and the love of his life Yolanda tied the knot in a western wedding celebration.

Kwesta and Yolanda gave everyone a taste of the VIP experience of his wedding celebration in his music video, the hit single Khethile Khethile, which features Makwa, Tshego AMG, and Thee Legacy.

Although the couple made things official when they got married in 2019, their love story began long before they exchanged the vows. They have been together for more than a decade.

The couple has two daughters together Khai and Kenya, and if their social media posts are anything to go by, they seem more in love than ever.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Yolanda wished her husband a happy third anniversary.

