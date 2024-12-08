Kyalami Endurance Race breaks barriers and takes Gautengers by storm

Just like the tennis and golf of this world, motorsport is regarded as an elite and rich people’s sport. However, two of the handful of black drivers, Fikile Holomisa and Xolile Letlaka, say advocating for transformation and inclusivity in motorsport is something that will be one of their top priorities.

Holomisa and Letlaka were both behind the Hot Wheels in the exhilarating and vroom Nine Hours of Kyalami of the South African Endurance Series two-day event last weekend at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

Unlike spinning, which is gaining the traction it has been longing for and deserves, that is not entirely the case with motorsport as it continues to be a famous and relevant sport to a particular class of people.

