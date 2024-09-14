KZN man spent 20 years in jail for ‘killing’ man who is still alive

Sipho Madonsela, 47, is currently serving a life sentence for “killing” Dumezweni Innocent Ndlovu.

Sipho and his friend, Mthandeni Shange, 45, were arrested in 2004, they were both sentenced to life imprisonment.

A source who asked to remain anonymous confirmed the matter.

“Sipho is in Pietermaritzburg New Prison and there’s no hope he’ll ever get out. He’s done everything, including letters and appeals to prove his innocence. But they’re refusing to set him free,” said the source.

However, the supposed victim, Dumezweni, is alive and kicking. In fact, he has never met his killers.

Mthandeni was released on parole in 2023.

“We were teenagers and we had a carwash at the Durban’s Blue Lagoon. On that particular, we were approached by Durban Central police. They accused us of stabbing Dumezweni to death. Before we could say anything, we were assaulted and threatened with firearms by police. Eventually, we were arrested and taken to the holding cells,” recalled Mthandeni.

“Throughout the trial there was no evidence that linked us to the crime. But the court still found us guilty of killing Dumezweni,” explained Mthandeni.

He said they tried to appeal but failed.

The truth only came out in 2021 during Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD).

“From the onset I knew I wasn’t guilty. Unfortunately I didn’t have the best lawyers to fight my case. But I was shocked to learn that ‘my victim’ is actually alive. The Department of Correctional Services officials took me to the victim’s family for the VOD. This was so I could apologise to his family. But VOD didn’t take place because we found Dumezweni sitting with his family, he was equally shocked. Even the prison officials could see that I was arrested for nothing,” said Mthandeni.

On the same year he wrote to the former Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and explained his plight.

“I served 20 years in prison for the crime I didn’t do. I’m happy that I’m out but I still don’t understand why I’m on parole,” said Shange.

Dumezweni corroborated Mthandeni’s story and said: “I’m not dead but alive.”

“I was visited by prison officials and they wanted to verify my identity. They asked me some questions including my full names as per ID, I had no issues with that. Then they left. A few weeks later the prison officials came back with Mthandeni. He was brought to my family to apologise for killing me. We were all surprised because we had no idea what they were talking about,” said Dumezweni.

“I believe the officials realised the mistake because the VOD didn’t take place. And they took Shange back to prison,” Dumezweni said.

Dumezweni said that in 2004 someone created a fake death certificate. They used it to withdraw all the money from his bank account.

“My bank informed me that a woman came with a fraudulent death certificate and withdrew all the money. Even my investments were emptied and I was left with nothing. Subsequently I closed my account,” he said.

“I then went to [Department of] Home Affairs and they assured me that a death certificate was issued for me. They gave me my death certificate. I then went to the Police station and opened a case of fraud. In that statement I explained that I’m not dead but alive and I asked the police to investigate. I made the statement in 2004. At that time I didn’t even know that there were people who’d been arrested because of me. Fortunately I managed to get a new ID with the same ID number,” he said.

Sunday World is in possession of the affidavit, where he explained everything.

Media enquiries were sent to the Department of Correctional Services, Home Affairs and the SAPS. However, all of them did not respond.

