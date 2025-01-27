Labour department ducks questions as UIF jobs-for-pals scandal deepens 

Prior to his suspension last September, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping received a complaint from unions regarding irregularities in the hiring processes that have allegedly transpired under the watch of Advocate Mzie Yawa, the chief director of corporate services.

Maruping said back then that upon receiving the submission related to the appointments, he noted several irregularities. He said he then requested an internal audit to review the entire selection process.

The audit was conducted and its outcome corroborated Maruping and organised labour’s concerns, identifying flaws in the process.

However, the audit did not single out any individual as responsible for the discrepancies.

Compounding the alleged irregularities was Yawa’s position as both chairperson of the interview panel and chief director of corporate services, raising questions about potential conflict of interests.

“Advocate Yawa chaired the recruitment committee, and organised labour expressed concerns specifically about his influence,” a source with intimate know-ledge of the developments explained.

“In pursuit of further clarity and accountability, Maruping instructed the risk management unit to conduct an additional investigation, aimed explicitly at identifying those responsible for the irregularities.

“However, Maruping’s suspension occurred before he could receive the findings of the inquiry,” the source added.

A Nehawu branch leader, who cannot be named to avoid contaminating the process, declined to comment, saying the union would wait for the conclusion of its own investigations into the allegations against Yawa.

The claims centred around Yawa’s alleged manipulation of the hiring process to favour candidates with personal connections to him, particularly those from Eastern Cape.

Of significant concern was Yawa’s alleged role in overturning interview panel recommendations, appointing candidates who were not initially favoured. One notable instance involved a candidate who ranked third in a February 2024 interview for the deputy director of communications position but was ultimately appointed by Yawa.

The panellists allegedly refused to endorse documents affirming the fairness of the interview process. Subsequently, Maruping requested detailed reports from the panellists, explaining their stance on the irregularities. Despite the findings and recommendations to restart the process, delays persisted.

The controversy surrounding these appointments has intensified with Yawa’s recent interim appointment as acting commissioner of the UIF, a position he assumed following Maruping’s suspension.

In this capacity, Yawa allegedly approved the appointment of the candidate in question, despite the unresolved concerns.

The Department of Labour ducked questions about the investigations into the allegations levelled against Yawa. UIF spokesperson Trevor Hattingh said he was “not in a position to respond to media enquiries”.

His colleague in the department of labour, Sabelo Mali, washed his hands of the media query, while another communications officer, Petunia Lessing, could not be reached for comment.

Thobeka Magcai, spokesperson for minister Nomakhosazana Meth, said, “I was told the DG’s office is handling it”, referring to the acting director general, Viwe Mlenzana.

An anonymous insider said, “The department of labour’s officials won’t respond on the Yawa matter because they hope the media will go away and not publish the UIF story. It’s a tactic.”

Court records showed that Yawa had a similar case in 2016 while serving as acting head of human resources at Ekurhuleni Metro. In 2022 the Labour Appeals Court found that Yawa’s actions were “a nullity”.

“The Metro did not simply ignore those illegal acts but expressly refused to give effect to them and made that case before the arbitrator. The Metro was legally entitled and obliged to do so. The conclusion to the contrary was wrong,” the judge Phillip Coppin ruled.

Yesterday Yawa sent a response from the UIF as follows: “Regarding your enquiry on the appointment of the Deputy Director: Communication, we wish to inform you that a grievance process, in terms of our policies, is already underway to determine whether there is merit in the complaint of none appointment by one of the candidates.

In view thereof, we propose not to divulge more information on the issue or deal with the matter in the media. We are confident that the appointment in question complies with applicable legislation, regulations, and policies”.

