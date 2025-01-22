Labour minister unveils plan to recruit 20 000 inspectors

The Department of Employment and Labour plans to recruit 20 000 intern inspectors in 2025 and 2026.

This was revealed by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, during an address at a Labour School at Kievits Kroon in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Meth stated that based on the inadequate inspectorate capacity in her department, she plans to recruit at least 20 000 interns in a bid to reinforce the inspectorate wing.

Those who will be recruited will be deployed in all areas throughout country to ensure compliance with labour legislation.

“I am pleased to announce that the inspector advertisement for the first cohort of 10 000 interns will be published in the public service vacancy circular on 31 January 2025. The remaining 10 000 will then be recruited next year,” Meth said.

“The 20 000 additional labour inspectors will assist us to effectively reinforce the department’s institutional capacity to meet its mandate.

“We aim to improve labour law compliance, especially in under-monitored sectors such as domestic work, agriculture, the public sector, and the informal economy, and we look forward to increased collabouration with unions and employer organisations.”

Protecting workers’ rights

Increasing the inspectorate’s capacity, she said, is essential to protecting workers’ rights and should deter misconduct.

“This priority speaks directly to the need for enhanced capacity in our labour inspectorate, ensuring that the protections afforded by our laws are implemented on the ground.”

Meth said the employment opportunities will boost the economy through sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and tourism, as well as the green economy and digital technologies, with the aim of accelerating interventions for job creation and entrepreneurship.

“In fulfilling this responsibility, it is crucial for government and organised labour to work together,” she said.

“We should, together with a renewed sense of urgency, work to tackle the interwoven challenges of unemployment, inequality, and poverty.

“Our collective purpose must clearly ensure that every policy, programme, and partnership we pursue brings us closer to an economy where dignified, productive work is available to all.”

