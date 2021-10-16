Lalela Mswane crowned Miss SA 2021

Johannesburg – All hail Queen Lalela.

24-year-old Lalela Mswane from KwaSokhulu, Richards Bay was crowned Miss SA 2021 at the pageant’s glam finale, held in Cape Town.

Mswane is a model and dancer and has a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Pretoria.

She describes herself as graceful, tenacious, and meticulous and says she would love to meet the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, to discuss ways of alleviating the growing unemployment problem.

As the country’s newest Miss SA, Mswane is also Mzansi’s newest millionaire.

Along with the coveted title, she’s won a package of prizes and sponsorships worth over R4m — this includes a cool R1m cash.

The first and second runners-up, Zimi Mabunzi and Morantwe Masina will walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.

Zimi Mabunzi (26) comes from eQonce (King William’s Town), in the Eastern Cape, and is a student at the Nelson Mandela University in her final year of a BCom Law degree.

She says she has a huge passion for music and would love to study it one day and make music of her own.

In her spare time, she loves to work out, sing and cook and her favourite meal is umphokoqo and umngqusho.

Moratwe Masima (25) is from Atholl, Sandton in Gauteng, and is a qualified medical doctor doing her first year of internship at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

She is an aspiring plastic and reconstructive surgeon who would love to meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden as she is in awe of how she has handled the global pandemic and how she always puts the livelihood of her citizens first.

