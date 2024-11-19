‘Lamola deserves credit for laying robust foundation in prisons’

There is a narrative that downplays Ronald Lamola’s contribution to the transformation of the Correctional Services Department during his tenure as the minister.

The narrative attributes the ongoing improvements solely to the new government of national unity (GNU). This includes opposition parties, according to his spokesperson.

While the new Correctional Services Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, receives praise from Popcru for his recent initiatives, Chrispin Phiri told Sunday World that it is crucial to acknowledge Lamola’s robust foundation. Phiri said his efforts have reshaped the department into one of self-sufficiency and community support. Lamola is now the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. And Phiri speaks for the ministry.

Responding to Popcru crediting GNU with Lamola’s work

He was responding to Popcru president Thulani Ngwenya’s comments about the GNU. Ngwenya said that the non-ANC ministers in the GNU were more progressive than what the union had endured under ANC ministers like Lamola.

Popcru is an ANC-allied Cosatu affiliate, while Groenewald leads the conservative Freedom Front Plus.

Phiri said that President Cyril Ramaphosa demonstrated his inclusive leadership style. This he did by appointing members of the opposition to key positions, including Groenewald. However, the narrative about Groenewald’s early achievements often ignored the ground-breaking work that his predecessor Lamola initiated.

He said that under Lamola’s leadership, the department embraced the self-sufficiency strategic framework. It dramatically reduced taxpayer burdens by producing food and uniforms internally.

Self-sufficiency framework saved taxpayer R400m

“Inmates saved the nation around R400-million,” he noted. He added that these initiatives bolstered the department’s self-reliance and provided inmates with essential skills. These skills prepared them for life beyond incarceration.

Lamola’s decision to eliminate external contracts for food supplies initially drew criticism. But it later garnered praise for its visionary nature, according to Phiri.

“Transforming the DCS into an entrepreneurial entity was a bold move,” he said. He highlighted how the shift allowed inmates to contribute to their upkeep and support community projects.

Inmates actively built houses for the disadvantaged and refurbished schools. Thus restoring dignity and promoting education in underprivileged areas, he added.

He said security within South Africa’s 243 correctional centres was another area where Lamola’s impact was significant.

New stringent security measures

Introducing body scanners and leading raids to curb contraband smuggling, Lamola set a precedent for stringent security measures.

“The crackdown on contraband was essential to maintaining order and safety,” he said. He emphasised the continuity of these measures under the current administration.

Lamola’s strong collaboration with organised labour, particularly with Popcru, the dominant union in correctional services, marked his tenure, according to Phiri.

He said that Lamola showed his commitment to nurturing new talent and stabilising departmental operations. This he did by addressing persistent staffing challenges through budget reprioritisation. And through implementing a learnership programme.

“His efforts to absorb new learners and ensure staff promotions were commendable.”

Almost 50% female representation at senior management level

Phiri said Lamola was also instrumental in finalising key appointments within the department. Also achieving nearly 50% female representation at the senior management level.

He tackled bureaucratic issues such as the approval of the organisational structure. As well as approval for development of a promotional policy for staff. And this laid the groundwork for long-term stability.

Popcru hailed Lamola as a key figure in transforming the department into a top-tier employer, Phiri said. He added that Ngwenya praised Lamola’s efforts following the May 29 elections and advocated for his reappointment.

