Land reform falters due to property association shambles

By Sunday World
Fight for land
Mala Mala land claimant Jonah Muhlava looks into the Sabi Sands Game Reserve from where his family was forcibly removed under apartheid. / Lucas Ledwaba

More than 1 300 communal property associations (CPAs) responsible for running farms and properties restituted to communities as part of the land reform programme are in shambles and not complying with the law.

The collapse of the CPAs has resulted in the failure of land restitution farms, plunging beneficiaries into poverty.

CPAs are structures formed by land claimant communities as part of the Communal Property Association Act 28 of 1996 to enable communities to manage properties awarded to them as part of land claims.

