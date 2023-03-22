Langa braces for year-long centenary celebrations

Langa township in the Western Cape is celebrating its centenary in 2023.

While online history suggests that the township was officially established in 1927, Alfred Magwaca, a tour guide from Langa, said the initial move into the area was in April 1923, and it was officially opened in 1927, meaning it is 100 years old.

This distorted history, Magcwaca said, has led to most people believing that the township is 96 years old.

He said the history of the area will be shared through exhibitions that are part of the celebrations which will continue throughout the year.

The celebrations come with the promise of a better life and development.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis outlined the city’s programme and plans to commemorate Langa’s 100 years.

A pledge has since been made to restore Langa’s historic sites and tourist attractions.

PAC deputy president Victor Serakalala, who resides in Langa, told the media on Tuesday: “There are no signs of change in Langa. There are still divisions due to race. The services still go to those who are racially advantaged in this area.”

