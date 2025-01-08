Late lawyer Mngomezulu’s client opts for Mnisi in Meyiwa trial

Advocate Charles Mnisi has been appointed to represent accused number one in the murdered Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Mnisi, who has been working as the defence attorney for accused number three, has seen his responsibilities increase after accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, appointed him to be his legal representative.

This appointment follows the death of advocate Thulani Mngomezulu in December.

In a special sitting on Wednesday, Mnisi informed the high court in Pretoria that he has been approached by Sibiya, and he has agreed.

“I have been approached and requested to assist Mr Sibiya in the conduct of his defence. However, there are still some final details that need to be finalised with regards to paper work,” he said.

He further said that he has not started consultation with Sibiya.

“I must highlight though that the principle from henceforth, I will be assisting Mr Sibiya. I think this new position will be sorted and finalised on January 20, which will be the day the court proceedings will be commencing,” he added.

Mngomezulu died from an undisclosed illness

The judge asked Sibiya if he had appointed advocate Mnisi to his new legal representative, and he confirmed.

“So, you have given him instructions to represent you? Have you informed your parents about this?” asked Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

“Yes,” Sibiya responded.

Sibiya found himself without legal representation when his lawyer, Mngomezulu, fell sick and missed some court dates.

Mngomezulu died at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Therefore, Legal Aid South Africa asked that Sibiya be represented by one of the defence attorneys who have been working on the case.

Sibiya and his co-accused are jailed for allegedly killing Meyiwa on October 26, 2014, and they have all pleaded not guilty.

Meyiwa was shot dead at his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus residence.

