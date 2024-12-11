Late Madosini’s family receives presidential award eight months later

The family of Dr Latozi Mpahleni Madosini has finally received her Order of Ikhamanga.

The award was hand delivered last month, on November 30, to Madosini’s granddaughter, Phumza Mpahleni, at Umthatha, Eastern Cape.

Latozi Mpahleni was born on December 25 1943. She died on December 23 2022. Better known by her clan name Madosini, she was a South African musician, singer, and cultural custodian. She was celebrated for her mastery of traditional Xhosa musical instruments such as the uhadi (gourd bow), umrhube (mouth bow), and isitolotolo (Jew’s harp). Madosini was regarded as a “national treasure” and a leading figure in the preservation of Xhosa indigenous music.

Long-overdue recognition

Phumza spoke to Sunday World about the long-awaited award.

“I finally received the award. There was a workshop, and they decided to bring it along. This is a very special award from the president. But in this case I feel they disrespected my grandmother. I still maintain that I should have been invited to the event to receive my grandmother’s award,” she said.

“We were promised a museum so that kids and the next generation can learn about her instrument. But none of those promises were fulfilled. It’s clear that it was just for the show; they never meant it,” said Phumza.

Family snubbed from ceremony

In April, the legendary Xhosa traditional musician was posthumously honoured with an Order of IKhamanga in silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa. But the family was not invited to the ceremony. As a matter of fact, the award was given to a stranger, Nomthandazo Memani Bhushula.

At that time, Phumza told Sunday World that they had been snubbed. “We were not invited to the [event] National Orders. As a result, we had no idea of the award. We learnt about it weeks later,” she said.

“I’ve been communicating with the president’s office way before my grandmother’s death. So they cannot claim they didn’t have my contact details. They are spitting on my grandmother’s grave, and I’m not surprised,” Phumza said.

Disrespected even after her death

“Government officials and certain artists treated Madosini like trash. She had to constantly fight to be recognised. Clearly the disrespect and humiliation she suffered wasn’t enough. Otherwise, why would they snub her family for such an important event?” she fumed.

“I am aggrieved because she worked hard for this industry and people used her name for their own benefit,” said Phumza.

She said that when her grandmother died, there were too many promises from government officials. But none of those were fulfilled.