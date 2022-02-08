Late night brawl: It’s a Twar between Helen Zille and Bongani Baloyi

Johannesburg – DA federal chairperson Helen Zille and former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi engaged in a ‘no-holds-barred’ brawl on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The Twitter war, ‘Twar’ as popularly known, caused an uproar on Twitter streets, after Baloyi, who resigned from the DA tweeted that Zille must stop treating him like a child when he make his own choices.

“Hi Helen Zille whether I regret joining Action SA in 6 months or 12 months is none of your business. Stop infantilising me, I am not your child, I decide what to do with my life,” said Baloyi, who resigned from DA last year.

Hi @helenzille , whether i regret joining @Action4SA in 6 months or 12 months is none of your business. Stop infantilising me, I am not your child, I decide what to do with my life. — Bongani Baloyi (PAPA ACTION) (@BonganiBaloyiBB) February 8, 2022

However, Zille pulled an outburst citing that Baloyi is infantalising himself as he is not able to make his own choices in life.

“Who said you can’t decide what to do with your life? You only infantalise yourself by seeking to protect your decision from legitimate comment by others,” Zille slammed Baloyi.

Who said you can't decide what to do with your life? You only infantalise yourself by seeking to protect your decision from legitimate comment by others. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) February 8, 2022

Baloyi called it quits on the party he had a long political spell with over 14 years.

When he left the official opposition party last year in December, Baloyi said he was leaving on his own terms, and he was not forced to resign.

Just a month after he left the centre-left party, Baloyi found a new political home in January, where he announced he will be joining Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, who also resigned from DA.

Zille was not happy when Baloyi joined ActionSA, and she labelled the switch as a huge mistake.

Mashaba, who was fired up following Zille’s blatant comments reiterated by stating that people who have left the DA have done so without regret.

See some reactions from Twitter following Twar between Zille and Baloyi:

But why can't u leave him alone Helen. Like really, why?? There are plenty white people that can be DA mayors and so on and so forth. Why u gotta be obsessed with black people that decided to leave the DA?? — N. (@NtsikiMR) February 8, 2022

Didn't you say you are able to whatsapp each other!? Why are you opting for a megaphone now! pic.twitter.com/tGPeMsYgA3 — Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) February 8, 2022

Just leave him alone! Is it that hard? pic.twitter.com/tkoKOuCikO — Eazy Ed🌐 (@TheEazyEd) February 8, 2022

Helen and black ppl fronting, it always ends in tears with Gog Helen on the attack…. always without fail, the Dead Alliance is breathing through the wound. pic.twitter.com/AWAO5G8cTh — Shaded Black (@dumiez77) February 8, 2022

Helen u just talking from the grave, u can scream all u want but ActionSA is taking DA to the graveyard where they belong, u can call all names but the fact is DA will just keep going down, even FF+ will perform better than u cause they not hypocrites🤷🤷🤷 pic.twitter.com/PSaeiTZ2Wu — MR DICK (@kabelodick) February 8, 2022

Go easy on Zille, she might get a heart attack tomorrow after the mystery man is announced 🤧 pic.twitter.com/6owo7gYcst — Liyema Fandeso (Taylor’s version) 🇿🇦 (@sirLarkspur) February 8, 2022

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author