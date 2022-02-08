REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Late night brawl: It’s a Twar between Helen Zille and Bongani Baloyi

By Thomas Lethoba
Twitter war between Bongani Baloyi and Helen Zille. Picture: Twitter.

Johannesburg – DA federal chairperson Helen Zille and former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi engaged in a ‘no-holds-barred’ brawl on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The Twitter war, ‘Twar’ as popularly known, caused an uproar on Twitter streets, after Baloyi, who resigned from the DA tweeted that Zille must stop treating him like a child when he make his own choices.

“Hi Helen Zille whether I regret joining Action SA in 6 months or 12 months is none of your business. Stop infantilising me, I am not your child, I decide what to do with my life,” said Baloyi, who resigned from DA last year.

However, Zille pulled an outburst citing that Baloyi is infantalising himself as he is not able to make his own choices in life.

“Who said you can’t decide what to do with your life?  You only infantalise yourself by seeking to protect your decision from legitimate comment by others,” Zille slammed Baloyi.

Baloyi called it quits on the party he had a long political spell with over 14 years.

When he left the official opposition party last year in December, Baloyi said he was leaving on his own terms, and he was not forced to resign.

Just a month after he left the centre-left party, Baloyi found a new political home in January, where he announced he will be joining Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, who also resigned from DA.

Zille was not happy when Baloyi joined ActionSA, and she labelled the switch as a huge mistake.

Mashaba, who was fired up following Zille’s blatant comments reiterated by stating that people who have left the DA have done so without regret.

See some reactions from Twitter following Twar between Zille and Baloyi:

 

