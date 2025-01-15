Late principal hailed for Sikhethuxolo’s impressive matric results

A mixture of pride and sadness surrounds the announcement of Sikhethuxolo High School’s impressive matric pass rate improvement, which saw it rise from 60% to 94%.

This follows the tragic December 2024 assassination of Busani Khomo, who was the school’s acting principal.

The cowardly act was committed outside the school premises in KwaZulu-Natal’s Mpumalanga township, also referred to as Hammarsdale, which is part of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality.

Sifiso Xulu, the acting principal, told Sunday World on Tuesday that he was both emotional and thrilled given the school’s history.

“At some point we were a laughing stock in terms of our low results. We went through a lot of challenges and difficult times as the school,” said Xulu.

Xulu went on to say that the issue of poor results started in 2014 when the deceased Khomo left the school due to certain circumstances.

Late acting principal praised

“We are very ecstatic as the community of Unit 6 in Hammersdale, not as Sikhethuxolo High School, in terms of our results.

“We have committed ourselves to maintaining what we have achieved by motivating and encouraging learners and our teachers to put more shoulders on the wheel to achieve more than what we have achieved.”

In an effort to outperform the class of 2024 and maintain a high pass rate, Xulu stated that the grade 12 class of 2025 began their classes immediately following the new year.

“We can improve from what we have achieved by giving support to our educators and learners,” said Xulu.

“This is our late acting principal’s effort and hard work, and he saw this coming and was certain about these results. He is definitely smiling; may his soul rest in peace.

“Educators are still grieving and in pain, but after receiving such results, at least we have something to celebrate in honour of our principal.”

One of the best students at the school, Mhlengi Sgwebela, received five distinctions. Born in Mlaba village, Sgwebela also credited his teacher, Lungelo Mbhele, and the late principal for his success.

Plan to study medicine

“Matric had its challenges, but I would ask for assistance if I was struggling. Mr Khomo made sure that we have extra lessons and cross-nighting camps during weekends and holidays,” said Sgwebela.

“If we did not have transport to go back home, he would take us home and make sure that we were safe.

“We basically did not have an excuse not to attend the lessons and pass.”

The 17-year-old Sgwebela said that although he has always loved civil engineering, he has grown to love medicine.

“At home they love construction, and that is how I fell in love with it, but now my plan is to study medicine at Stellenbosch University or the University of KwaZulu Natal,” he said.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a spokesman for KwaZulu Natal police, stated that no arrests had been made and that Khomo’s case was still being investigated.

