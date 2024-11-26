‘Late Mbokazi-Nkambule’s firms failed to submit annual returns’

The late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s private companies were awarded government sponsorships despite not having submitted annual returns to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

Mbokazi-Nkambule’s companies in question include Mirror PR and The World Gospel Powerhouse.

The Mirror PR failed to submit its returns for two years, between 2023 and 2024.

The World Gospel Power House did not submit the returns between 2016 and 2019. When the company was about to be deregistered by the CIPC, it started submitting the annual returns. The company again failed to submit the returns in the years 2021, 2022 and 2023. However, when it faced another deregistration, its annual returns were once again submitted in October 2024.

Companies continued to receive state tenders regardless

According to the CIPC, all companies in South Africa must submit annual returns in order to do business. The annual returns include beneficial ownership declarations and audited financial statements.

Mbokazi-Nkambule’s companies failed to submit these crucial documents. However, they were still able to do business with the government.

The two companies are responsible for staging and hosting Crown Gospel Awards.

According to evidence, seen by Sunday World, the Department of Sports Arts and Culture (DSAC) and Gauteng sports arts and culture department have been doing business with these companies despite this non-compliance.

“Last year they [companies] received about R15-million from DSAC to host these awards. But this year the money was reduced to R3-million. I am not sure how much Gauteng DSAC is giving them this year,” said an inside source.

Mirror PR was registered in July 2016, and Mbokazi-Nkambule was the sole director. She failed to submit annual returns for 2023 and 2024.

The World Gospel Powerhouse was registered two months later, in October 2016. Mbokazi-Nkambule, Nonjabulo Mdluli and Lindiwe Zulu were listed as directors of this company.

CIPC tried to deregister the firms numerous times

Mbokazi-Nkambule has since been replaced by her daughter, Yolanda Myeza.

Sunday World can also reveal that from 2016 to 2019, The World Gospel Powerhouse was not submitting annual returns. Yet they were doing business with government.

Throughout these years, the CIPC was sending reminders to Mbokazi-Nkambule, Mdluli and Zulu. But they failed to submit the annual returns.

“In 2019, CIPC started the deregistration process. And only then did she (Mbokazi-Nkambule) submit the annual returns. But again in 2021, 2022 and 2023 she did not submit the annual returns. In fact, the annual returns were submitted last month, in October 2024 after her passing. The CIPC was about to start the deregistration process again,” said the source.

Government accused of favouritism

“The fact that she was not submitting financial statements to DSAC, provincial government, and CIPC, yet she always received funding from the government, proves favouritism towards her,” said another source.

“It would be interesting to know how she managed to get funding whereas her companies were non-compliant. I’m asking because government is very strict with public funds. It is unfair to enforce compliance with other event organisers whereas others are not complying,” complained the source.

The DSAC and Gauteng sport, arts and culture were contacted for an explanation. They were sent questions regarding the funding and non-compliance of the companies. But they failed to respond.

Mdluli, one of the directors in the company, was also sent the questions, and she failed to respond.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content