Lawrence Maleka to host new season of Big Brother Mzansi

Johannesburg- Known for his charisma and impressive acting chops, the versatile and multitalented Lawrence Maleka will be adding another prestigious gig to his profile – as the presenter of the new season of Big Brother Mzansi season 3.

Big Brother Mzansi will premiere on Sunday 23 January 2022 live on DStv Channel 161 Mzansi Magic.

Beloved by many for his portrayal of Zolani on the hit 1Magic telenovela The River, the SAFTA winner is also a celebrated TV presenter and host, having previously hosted Africa Magic Entertainment’s StarGist, Mzansi Magic’s Clash of the Choirs and co-hosted the 2021 South African Music Awards, among others.

“I’m excited to be part of this instalment of Big Brother Mzansi. The franchise has become a massive phenomenon in African as well as South African pop culture, and I’m happy to join in the fun as a presenter. The fan base is huge and massively loyal – it’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic production,” says Maleka.

Shirley Adonisi, recently appointed Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net says Maleka is the perfect choice to present Big Brother Mzansi season 3.

“Lawrence has proven to be one of the top young talents on our screens, his vibrant and confident screen as well as stage presence is a perfect fit for Big Brother Mzansi. We can’t wait for viewers to tune in to what’s certainly going to be a very exciting season,” Adonisi said.

The highly anticipated new season of Big Brother Mzansi will be the hottest yet. In addition to the 24-hour channel (DStv channel198), daily shows and weekly highlights, viewers will also see the return of the most-liked feature, the Shower Hour. There will also be Friday game nights, Saturday night parties hosted with Channel O featuring the hottest DJs and, of course, the twists and turns of Sunday night evictions.

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 will start airing on 23 January 2022 on DStv Channel 161 Mzansi Magic and the 24-hour broadcast channel 198.

I have a feeling abuti Lawrence is gonna knock this out of the park. I love this for him #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzansi https://t.co/EO1Siu0EYq — Bassie (@BassieKayy) December 20, 2021

The comedy king about to make this a funny season lol #BigBrotherMzansi — Majin Lwandle (@TheUltimate_ZA) December 20, 2021

My day started badly but now after seeing this am on a 100,it is happening 23 Jan 2022 … Meet the host of bbmzansi Mr Lawrence Maleka 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃.. I can't wait.#BigBrotherMzansi #EmmaRose pic.twitter.com/ITIvoqN4yZ — Sbusile 💙🖤 (@Real_Sbusile) December 20, 2021

The Host for #BigBrotherMzansi

I am excited for the season to start. 💃 pic.twitter.com/2K0KqlSf1E — Feeling Funky is OUT! 🔥❤️ (@KuhleZuli) December 20, 2021

Wooow. Nice one Let us watch the African beauties of Mzansi. I know clear skin and asses they will represent but English haibo😂😂😂😂😂. It will be a mixture. Love it though.#BigBrotherMzansi https://t.co/j6IINkpBVR — Ms Fairest💓🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@omegahmamo2012) December 20, 2021

#BigBrotherMzansi

I trust he will do a great job 🥂💯 i can't wait to see mzanzis full talent on display pic.twitter.com/cNN3m0L1SD — Rise!Rise! (@WeRise_Above) December 20, 2021

I hope the housemates will create new accounts before going to the house or delete anything that will be used again them #BigBrotherMzansi — ♡ (@Lihle_Mchumane) December 20, 2021

I can't wait ooo💃💃💃💃

Iam sure he's going to do Perfect job🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥♥️♥️#BigBrotherMzansi https://t.co/iGqMkKjozJ — @Lelow🇿🇦(🛡️⭐🦋) (@LelowBadgirl) December 20, 2021

Choosing Lawrence as a host was a great choice. 👌🏾💯 #BigBrotherMzansi — Mbuso Nhlapo-NKABZ (@MbusoNkabz) December 20, 2021

You can definitely 💯 trust Lawrence to get the job done! He's perfect for the role! #BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/8FizTsihBp — BlackLCKD (@BlackLckd) December 20, 2021

#BigBrotherMzansi 23rd January is a date! Great presenter, his energy matches that of the show, hopefully

But good indicator as to how the producers want the season to be lively…. I am happy so far! Cant wait pic.twitter.com/0A8wtB5obD — FULLY Vaccinated KB💉🇿🇦🧔🏾 (@KB_Ramasimong) December 20, 2021

I feel horrible for expecting Phat Joe to be an official presenter for all of SA's reality programmes. Congratulations to Lawrence. He and the likes of Katlego Maboe are really hard working in this category of male presenters. #BigBrotherMzansi — Ke Nna Kgabo 🕯️ (@kgabomaila_) December 20, 2021

I am so glad that #BigBrotherMzansi is back on our screens soon.

I had really missed it.

All the best to the incoming Housemates. — Esther 🥰 (@estherdohwe) December 20, 2021

Contestants aside, Lawrence alone is an interesting watch 🤣🤣 #BigBrotherMzansi — Yam Yami 🐞 (@Intemnandi) December 20, 2021

Someone said #BigBrotherMzansi is about to be like black Twitter 😂 — Boity (@Tumi_FK) December 20, 2021

I just already know that it's going to be an entertaining season of #BigBrotherMzansi because they've called out the big guns! 😍🔥 — 🌻bathong honey (@_uNonnie) December 20, 2021

Lawrence Maleka to host Big Brother Mzansi. It seems like everyone love this guy…. Spread love Mzansi#BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/NBLMgtwuti — 💀BLO & BLO💀 (@BLO__n__BLO) December 20, 2021

