Lebombo border remains closed due to security concerns

As violence in Mozambique intensifies, Amnesty International has voiced serious concerns over the growing unrest, which has left South Africans stranded due to the closure of the Ressano Garcia/Lebombo border.

The border, located on the N4 via Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, has been shut down since Tuesday following clashes that erupted after Mozambican police allegedly killed a peaceful protestor.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Mozambican Amnesty International activist Cidia Chissungo described the situation as “extremely intense”, with continuous teargas filling the air.

“We are living under tear gas. The situation is so intense that verifying the information about South Africans affected at the border is challenging,” she said.

“But we’ve received multiple reports of South Africans caught up in this violence, though further verification is needed.”

However, Chissungo praised the Mozambicans for choosing to stay and fight rather than flee to safer countries, expressing their determination to stand up for justice.

“These are innocent, peace-loving Mozambicans who are demanding justice and transparency,” Chissungo stated.

“Contrary to some reports, the Mozambican citizens we have documented don’t want to flee. They want to stay here and fight for their rights.”

“The regime has turned so brutal that even those injured are prevented from reaching hospitals, punished simply for wanting a better Mozambique.”

Disputed election outcome

The recent unrest stems from Mozambique’s disputed October 9 election, where the ruling party, Frelimo, claimed victory for its candidate Daniel Chapo with 71% of the vote, sparking allegations of widespread fraud from opposition party Podemos.

Following the election, public outrage intensified after the assassinations of opposition leaders Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe, which led to increased protests and violent confrontations with authorities.

In addition, Chissungo revealed that the government has recently lifted a two-week internet blackout.

“The internet returned today, but young people continue to protest despite heavy police presence, especially as they’re blocked from reaching the capital for answers,” she said.

Hundreds of protesters are reportedly detained, and injured demonstrators are allegedly barred from hospitals.

International observers, including the EU, have raised concerns about the credibility of the election, and the UN has urged Mozambican authorities to avoid excessive force against protesters.

“We are calling on the international community to condemn the brutality. This all started when police killed a peaceful protester; it can end if they stop killing and wounding our people,” Chissungo asserted.

Alternative travel routes

Meanwhile, South African authorities have assured the public that the border remains secure.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Magoseni Nkosi confirmed that the border closure and reinforced police presence are aimed at preventing violence from spilling over to South Africa.

Border Management Authority commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato, announced that the border will remain closed until conditions stabilise, advising travellers to use alternative routes like the Mananga border post through Eswatini.

Department of International Relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela was not immediately available for comment.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content