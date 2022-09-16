Legendary tennis star Roger Federer’s last serve

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer is edging closer to retirement, he announced on Thursday, saying the Laver Cup in London will be his last Association of Tennis Professionals match.

The 41-year-old, born to Swiss father and a South African mother, said the game he loves the most has, however, challenged him with injuries that, sometimes, led to surgeries.

Federer shared that he has worked hard to return to his competitive form, but has learnt to listen to his body’s capacity and limits.

“Tennis has treated me generously than I would ever have dreamt and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” said Federer.

“I have played more than 1 500 matches in over 24 years, this is a bittersweet decision because I will miss the tour, but at the same time there is so much to celebrate.”

He thanked his family, fans and his sponsors who consistently showed up for him on the stands. “You are all incredible and I have loved every minute with you.

“I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, but most of all I have [felt] incredibly alive.”

His departure follows that of Serena Williams, who played her last competitive game at the US Open over a week ago.

Williams said she is “evolving” away from tennis to pursue other things that are just as important to her.

