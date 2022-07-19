Legends relaunches Waterfall branch in celebration of Riky’s birthday

In celebration of the late Riky Rick’s 35th birthday, Legends Barbershop will on Wednesday relaunch its Waterfall Corner branch.

Born Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, the rapper, known for his hit songs including Boss Zonke and Ungazincishi, died by suicide in February.

“We could not think of a more auspicious day to relaunch the store than on my brother, business partner, and franchise owner Riky Rick’s 35th birthday, which is tomorrow [Wednesday],” said Legends Barbershop founder Sheldon Tatchell.

The Legends Group currently has 65 stores in southern Africa, with a footprint in Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Zambia.

“We are extremely grateful to be growing so rapidly as a brand, and excited to be building Riky’s legacy through his store in Waterfall Corner”.

Tatchell said the first 35 customers to register at the Waterfall store will receive a fresh free cut. “They are [customers], however, requested to honour Riky’s memory by bringing along a blanket or two to donate to a local orphanage,” said Tatchell.

Legends recently launched its first VIP-themed store in Menlyn, Pretoria, and the newly revamped Waterfall Corner branch will also boast a VIP upgrade as the brand’s second flagship store in the country.

A VIP experience includes a fresh cut, special-design trims, shaves, full colour or bleaching, a bar serving soft drinks, water, tea and coffee, complimentary WiFi, express manicure and facials, and a Legend mystery box.

