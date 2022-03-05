Lesedi Kapinga threatened with a knife, opens a case against two women

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesedi Kapinga found himself in a sticky situation when he was allegedly attacked by two women on Monday in Midrand.

The former Black Leopards footie was at Riverband Estate in Kyalami when an argument broke out between him and two women who were in the house.

According to police insiders with knowledge of the matter, Kapinga found himself blocking claps and kicks from two women, who later threatened to stab him with a knife.

Sunday World understands that when the situation got too hostile, one of the people in the house called the police as they thought that they were in danger and that the ladies’ rage would boil over.

“The police arrived to calm the situation, and the cops asked to see the knife that was supposed to have been used to stab Lesedi. One of the ladies produced the knife and handed it to the police,” said a eyewitness.

Another source claimed that the police took the knife as an exhibit.

Both women were arrested on the scene and taken to Midrand police station, where they were charged with common assault.

Despite finding himself in a dangerous and life-threatening situation, Kapinga formed part of the starting lineup of Masandawana in their clash against Maritzburg United on Saturday night. He was substituted on 66th minute of the hotly contested match which saw Sundowns register a rare loss after the KwaZulu-Natal team won 2-1.

SAPS spokesperson in Gauteng, Captain Mavela Masondo, said without identifying the complainant: “A case of assault was opened at Midrand Police Station on Monday. Two suspects were arrested and charged with common assault related to domestic violence.”

