Liar! Mboro denied bail for owning AK-47

The self-proclaimed prophet, pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has been denied bail.

The state had opposed Motsoeneng’s bail application, citing dishonesty, possession of an unregistered firearm, and filing of an incorrect residential address.

The state told the court that the pastor of the Incredible Happenings ministry in Katlehong had taken out an AK-47 rifle from his boot in order to scatter the crowd that had gathered in the streets after he allegedly kidnapped his grandchildren from school.

This was disclosed on Monday in front of the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni by the state.

After a brief appearance on Friday last week, the matter was postponed and together with his co-accused, his security guard, and his son, Mboro, 56, entered the courtroom while mumbling a prayer.

According to prosecutor Peello Vilakazi, if the accused were to be granted bail, it wouldn’t be in the interest of justice.

“It would not be in the interest of justice for any of the accused to be granted bail because both accused one (Mboro) and three (his son) gave false details pertaining to their residential addresses to the investigating officer. The police went there to verify the place, and they discovered that the place does not exist.

“The police did this using scarce state resources, looking for a place that does not exist. To this day, we still do not know where they live. Accused number one has been before court in relation to criminal matter, about nine times and in all those times he has given nine different addresses,” said Vilakazi.

Vilakazi added that the accused before court do not have a permit, licences, and are unskilled to carry AK-47, however, they exposed minor school children to a gun.

“There is a likelihood that if they are released on bail, they will endanger the public especially the family of the deceased mother because they know them.”

The state argued that Mboro is an audacious person because as prominent as he is, he did not care that he was being filmed.

“Accused person goes to a primary school and exposes children to danger and the kidnapping is a very serious offence. The evidence (video footage) is out there for everyone to see and the state has several witnesses, this is not a speculation.”

He faces kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons, discharging of a firearm, assault by way of threat and malicious damage to property charges. The bodyguard and son, face a different batch of charges.

Mboro’s arrest came after videos that went viral on social media, where he was seen wielding pangas escorted by an armed entourage at Matshidiso Primary School. The clip showed Mboro and his entourage taking the two minor children by force. The following day, schoolchildren went to his church and burned it to the ground.

