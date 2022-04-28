Licensing centres’ working hours extended to cut backlogs

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the operating hours at licensing centres around the country in a bid to cut the backlog for renewal of expired driver’s licences.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mbalula said the workers at these centres will put extra two hours as the Department of Transport races against the clock to ensure that motorists renew their licences before the grace period expires on May 5.

All the driver’s licences that expired between March 26 2020 and August 31 2021 are due for renewal before the grace period ends, according to the Department of Transport.

