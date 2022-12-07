Licensing officials accused of defrauding state out on bail

Fourteen Mpumalanga licensing department officials have been released on R1 500 bail each, after they were arrested for allegedly defrauding the state of more than R60-million in lost revenue.

The accused were apprehended after an operation led by the national anti-corruption unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Hawks this week. They are accused of illicitly assisting vehicle owners to avoid payment of licence fees.

The group appeared at the Mbombela magistrate’s court on Tuesday and the case was postponed to February 21.

According to the RTMC, the suspects face 603 charges of corruption, fraud, theft, and money-laundering relating to the scam that cost the state over R60-million in lost revenue.

“The allegations are that they conspired with vehicle fleet owners to defraud the state by writing off vehicles licence fees and arrears and accept payment of part of the applicable fees into their personal bank accounts,” the RTMC said in a statement.

“Motorists would then receive vehicle discs that showed they owed nothing to the state. The accused include former administrators who worked at the department of community safety and liaison, help desk, and clerks from registering authorities in Mbombela, Mashishing, and Piet Retief.”

Investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected.

