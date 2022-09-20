Life imprisonment imposed on joburg man who killed his girlfriend

Ontiretse Presely Ramasodi was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Johannesburg high court, on Monday, for the murder of his girlfriend in Tshepisong, next to Vlakfontein in December 2020.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the 28-year-old committed the crime following a heated argument he had with the deceased, identified as Bulelwa Thimbela.

“The accused and the deceased were in a love relationship and shared a shack in the deceased’s backyard. Ramosidi, was angry because Thimbela had spent the night out with friends at a nearby tavern.

“He confronted the deceased and an argument ensued, the accused took out knives from the kitchen drawer and attempted to stab Thimbela, but her friend managed to intervene. After Thimbela’s friend left, the accused locked the deceased inside the shack and stabbed her multiple times. He thereafter locked the shack with a chain and fled the scene. The deceased was discovered by her family, following witnessing the commotion between the couple. They became suspicious when they saw the accused locking the shack and leaving, as they knew that he was not alone inside the shack. They found the spare key and opened it, finding the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed,” Mjonondwane shared.

According to Mjonondwane, Thimbela’s brother who was led in his testimony by state advocate Monde Mbaqa elaborated in court on the impact the murder of his sister has had on their family.

Mbaqa argued that women depend on the courts for security in the midst of the rising scourge of GBV.

“In aggravation of sentence, the State led evidence of Thimbela’s brother, to detail the impact that her murder has on the family. State Adv. Monde Mbaqa argued that women look up to the courts for protection against gender-based violence perpetrators. He added that the scourge of gender-based violence, demands that harsh sentences be imposed to serve as a deterrent and retribution,” said Mjonondwane.

Said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane: “The NPA commends the dedication of both the prosecutor, Adv Mbaqa and investigating officer Sergeant Magoboya, towards the fight against gender-based violence. Society relies on the court system to root out the pandemic of gender-based violence by imposing sentences that portray the seriousness of the Criminal Justice System in its fight against gender-based violence.”

