Lily Mine workers turn to illegal mining

By Sunday World
Search and rescue teams at the collapsed Lily Mine on in Barberton. Former miners in this Mpumalanga mine have turned to illegal mining. / Gallo Images

In the shadow of tragedy and economic despair, former Lily Mine workers at Barberton, Mpumalanga, have turned to illegal mining.

The mine’s closure, precipitated by the catastrophic sink-hole on February 5, 2016, that claimed the lives of Solomon Nyerende, Yvonne Mnisi, and Pretty Nkambule, left a void not only in people’s hearts but also in the community’s livelihood.

