Limpopo law enforcement to closely monitor accident-prone roads

Four of South Africa’s 10 most dangerous roads are in Limpopo, according to road traffic authorities.

These high accident zones will be closely monitored as traffic volumes are expected to peak during the festive season.

The N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane is the third most dangerous road in the country. This is followed by the N2 between East London and Umtata and the N2 between Umtata and Kokstad.

Others include the N1 between Polokwane and Makhado, the N1 between Mookgophong and Polokwane and R71 between Polokwane and Tzaneen.

Most notorious in the province

The notorious R573 Moloto Road has a hard-earned reputation as one of the deadliest.

The R81 road to Giyani and the R522 between Polokwane and Alldays, commonly known as the Dandron Road, is among the deadliest in the province.

This is according to a study that various stakeholders working with the provincial transport department carried out.

Taila Ismail is a transport specialist researcher whose work is focused road safety.

Ismail said the department is collating information on ways to curb the road carnage during the festive season. The research will be used to formulate a new road safety strategy.

New road safety strategy

“We have noted that the R81 received a one-star rating for both pedestrians and vehicles fatalities and the R522 and R525 roads had significant crashes, as well as the R528 and the N11. We also noticed that these frequent incidents occurred on roads that received a rating of one and two star for both vehicle occupants and pedestrians,” said Ismail.

Transport department head Steve Matjena also elaborated on the subject.

He said the study will provide important information on curbing road fatalities during the festive season.

“We have been encountering serious challenges on our road safety programmes but this research and assessment will help us greatly. Whenever there are road crashes, we will implement solutions to curb further fatalities because now we have a strategy,” Matjena said.

Resident blames reckless road users

Local resident Mahlodi Makgato, who travels between Mokoane and Polokwane along the R71 daily, blamed road users. She said road user behaviour is the main cause of the high number of fatalities.

“Majority of the drivers just disregard traffic laws and drive at high speed, especially during peak hours,” she said.

Over the years, Limpopo has been one of the provinces with the highest number of road fatalities during the festive season.

These accident are due to reckless driving, driver fatigue, unroadworthy vehicles and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The department has confirmed that there will be heavy presence of police and traffic officials on the road to prevent wrongdoing in the coming weeks.

Taxi body urges cautions for drivers

Santaco, which represents taxi operators, is also pleading with taxi drivers to adhere to the rules of the road.

Santaco Limpopo secretary Lesiba Mathobela says taxi drivers must not exceed the speed limit. They must also not overload their vehicle, he added.

“We always encourage our drivers to resist speeding as well as overloading. All taxi drivers in the province are encouraged to adhere to the rules of the road, and cooperate with traffic law enforcement as well as other stakeholders and other road-users,” he said.

