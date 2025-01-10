Limpopo man robs, abducts and rapes nurses on duty at clinic

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt following a horrific incident that saw two nurses assaulted, abducted, raped and robbed while they were on duty at a clinic in the early hours of Friday.

The incident happened at Ga-Chuene Clinic, south of Polokwane, at around 1am.

Heavily armed man accosted security guards

Reports indicated that a heavily armed man brazenly accosted three security guards and handcuffed two of them. He ordered the third one to show him where the nurses were.

The gunman allegedly dragged two of the nurses to nearby bushes, where he took turns raping them. They were also robbed of their valuables.

Sunday World understands that the nurses managed to make their way back to the clinic at around 5am. They recounted their ordeal and alerted police.

MEC condemns incident, urges community to help

The provincial MEC for Health, Dieketseng Mashego, has expressed her disgust. She said the incident was repulsive and raises concerns over the security of nurses who work night shifts.

“This deplorable incident is a serious setback to our department’s efforts to ensure that clinics can function 24 hours a day. My heart goes out to the two nurses who have suffered immense physical and psychological trauma. How can we convince our staff to work night shifts to serve the community if the same community turns against them in such a violent manner?

“This incident is not just an attack on our clinic. It is an affront to the very fabric of our community. The individuals responsible for this crime are not a strangers; they may be living among us.

Suspect has to be among community members

“Surely, as community members, we must know something. I urge every member of our community to rise up and assist the police in their investigation. We must come together, share any information. And we must support law enforcement authorities in their relentless pursuit of justice. The safety of our community and the well-being of our healthcare workers depend on our collective action,” she said.

Mashego said police have been called to the scene, and psychological support has been arranged for the victims.

The nurses were taken to the Seshego hospital for medical evaluation.

Mashego promised that her department will not rest until the perpetrator is found and brought to justice. She emphasised the commitment to work closely with law enforcement agencies.

The incident has also sparked an outcry over the safety of health workers in the province.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Limpopo expressed frustration. It said it has long alerted the department over safety concerns of nurses who work night shifts.

Denosa expresses frustration at authorities

Denosa provincial secretary Jacob Molepo said they have urged the department to beef up security at health facilities.

“We have raised this matter several times. And we indicated that our nurses are not safe at various clinics in the province. We need to explore various avenues to strengthen our security measures rather than relying on physical manpower. There is an urgent need to consider cameras and other monitoring devices. This in order to monitor events taking place at our facilities,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has taken swift action. He has ordered an immediate investigation into business robbery, kidnapping, and two counts of rape.

“We have assembled a multi-disciplinary team to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrator to book. He must face the full might of law. We are appealing to community members to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation team in locating the suspect,” said Hadebe.

