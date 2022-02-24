Limpopo mother pleads for disabled son, crippled during school shooting

The mother of Sthembiso Makobe, Rosina Makobe from Ga-Mankotsane village near Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, wants help for her now disabled son, after he was shot in school during an armed robbery in 2018.

As a result of the shooting, Sthembiso is paralysed and was not able to write his matric exams. The bullet is believed to have struck his spinal cord, resulting in him being wheelchair-bound permanently.

Rosina said her son had been battling to deal with the disability and that it breaks her heart that he will never walk again. She related that the Limpopo education department vowed to help her son with necessary items including an orthopedic bed and a laptop.

But so far, it has failed to fulfil its promise.

Sunday World reached out to the spokesperson for the department, Tidimalo Chuene, for comment, but she referred all queries to the deputy director-general, Martin Mashaba, who said the department did not have any information at its disposal.

“Well, from our records as the department, we are not so sure who made the claims that they will donate these items, it could be from our district office or circuit office, we will revert back,” said Mashaba.

Rosina said she hoped to see her son back at school and pursuing his dream of becoming a clinical psychologist. “Life has been really tough for my child. We have consulted several medical practitioners but we can’t seem to get assistance,” said Rosina.

The family is now appealing to the community and donors to help get Sthembiso an educational disability laptop to help him to learn and to type using his fingers. “He was born normal, walking like any other child. Now he can’t hold a pen properly to write. He uses his bent fingers to type on a phone and an ordinary laptop,” explained Rosina.

Sthembiso remains positive but yearns to finish his education.

“Living with a disability has never been an inability to me. I was not born like this, and I have accepted my situation. I can do everything abled-bodied people can do except working and using my hands,” said Sthembiso.

Sthembiso has chosen to make peace with his condition and he said he has forgiven those who nearly destroyed his life. “I have made peace with myself and find it in my heart to forgive those robbers who made me wheelchair-bound.”

A Sthembiso Makobe Trust Fund was established by community leader Andrew Nchabeleng in a bid to raise funds for the young man. They have since secured a donation of a battery-powered wheelchair from the Tshwane Rehabilitation Centre.

No arrests have been made thus far.

