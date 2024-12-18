Limpopo pensioners to receive gift donations from Gift of the Givers

The Chief Matsila Foundation in collaboration with Gift of the Givers will dish out food and blankets to more than 350 pensioners of the Matsila Community in Limpopo during a Christmas party set to take place on Saturday.

“The Chief Matsila Foundation, in collaboration with the Gift of the Givers, will host a jubilant and joyous Christmas party for more than 350 elders of the Matsila community and surrounding villages.

Aims to honour and celebrate older citizens

“The main purpose of the event is to honour and celebrate our older citizens whilst they are still alive. For their immense contribution to our cultural upbringing, development and educational achievements. And for doing so under difficult circumstances of poverty and oppression caused by apartheid,” said the foundation’s chief Livhuwani Matsila on Wednesday.

Matsila is the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee. He is also the chief of the Matsila village, belonging to the VhaVenda, in Limpopo.

Matsila said the Christmas party will take place at Matsila Abattoir and Butchery in Matsila Village in Limpopo.

Help ease suffering caused by storms

The event will take place from 10am until 4pm.

Matsila said more than 350 elders and families will receive Christmas food hampers. Also blankets, household detergents and various amenities. This is for them to celebrate the festive season with comfort as they recover from the recent disasters. The latter refers to disasters caused by severe thunderstorms and rains.

Pensioners from surrounding villages to be spoilt on the day

He said the older people will come in droves from various villages. These include Matsila, Nkuzana, Majosi, Dehoop, Tshiphuseni, Mabidi, Nthabalala, and Njakanjaka. Also Vhangani – Sinthumule, just to mention a few.

“We are very grateful to the Gift of the Givers Foundation for this partnership. It brings joy and relief to our often-distressed communities,” said Matsila.

