Limpopo premier drops axe on spokesperson

Fraud costs Mathivha top provincial job

Limpopo Premier Stan Chupu Mathabatha has removed Kenny Mathivha as his spokesperson and moved him to the social development department.

This follows complaints by numerous organisations, including the Conty Lebepe Foundation, which had accused Mathabatha of being lenient on allegations of corruption.

Mathivha was found guilty of fraud during an internal disciplinary hearing after he allegedly inflated his travel claims by R400.

He has allegedly paid back the money. The spokesperson was also suspended without pay for two months as punishment.

But opposition parties have said the sanction is not enough given the seriousness of the

allegations and the position Mathivha held in the provincial government.

Sunday World can reveal that Mathivha has been transferred to the social development department led by MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale, where he will occupy the position of chief director for communication.

A senior government official in the office of the premier revealed that Mathabatha was worried that he was being constantly reminded of his failure to take solid action against his spokesperson and opted to release him.

The same official, who also works closely with the premier, said Mathabatha has already begun head-hunting Mathivha’s replacement. He said Mamogo Matlebjane Ntuli has been appointed to act in the position.

The transfer document seen by Sunday World, dated September 11, shows that Mathivha’s transfer out of the premier’s office is with effect from October 1.

Mathivha declined to comment and referred all questions to the acting government spokesperson. Ntuli said: “Mathivha underwent a formal disciplinary process as required in terms of labour prescripts presided by an independent chairperson.

The office then became bound to comply with the sanction of the disciplinary committee.

“The executive authority is empowered to place or transfer in particular senior management services members as and when the need to reinforce and strengthen the workforce for service delivery arises.”

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni