Limpopo premier gets new spin doctor

By Meta Mphahlele

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has appointed a new spokesman after the redeployment of his former spin doctor, Kenny Mathivha, to the department of social development.

Taking on the new role is the seasoned communicator and former Sekhukhune district municipality spokesman Willy Mosoma.

Mosoma took up his post on Wednesday and was welcomed with open arms by members of the media.

“As a government communicator from Sekhukhuneland now having been elevated to provincial level, I feel very much honoured and humbled,” Mosoma said.

He gave credit to the political leader- ship of Sekhukhune district for having entrusted him with the responsibility of telling their story.

“Being the spokesperson for the premier comes with enormous responsibilities and therefore I will only stick to the basics by further profiling the good leader in the premier and placing the province in its glorious political landscape and rich cultural heritage,” he said.

“Working together with the collective, Limpopo province and its leadership will never be the same again.”

Acting provincial government spokeswoman Mamogo Ntuli said they were looking forward to Mosoma’s appointment as they believe he brings extensive experience to the premier’s office.

“A journalist by profession, Mosoma’s career began in 1998 as a journalist for SABC Radio News, anchoring Hlokwa La Tsela, a current affairs show aired on Thobela FM.

“Mosoma is a seasoned communicator who also honed his craft as the mayoral spokesperson and communication manager in the Sekhukhune district municipality from 2009,” Ntuli said.

Mathivha also took up his new role in the social development department led by MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale, where he will occupy the position of chief director of communication.

Last year, Mathivha was found guilty

of fraud during an internal disciplinary hearing after he allegedly inflated his travel claims by R400.

He has allegedly paid back the money. The spokesman was also suspended without pay for two months as punishment.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni