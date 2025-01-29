Limpopo residents close down clinic, demand new facility

The situation remains volatile at Valdezia near Elim in the Vhembe district, Limpopo, after enraged residents shut down the local clinic.

It has been months since frustrated community members raised their displeasure over a litany of problems at this health facility.

This week’s protest action, led by the Valdezia Concern Group, was to demand the building of a new structure, extension of working hours, additional staffing, and provision of sufficient medication.



The ongoing picketing has also affected the free flow of traffic as demonstrators took to the streets, blocking the D4 Road between Elim and Malamulele.

Patients are now unable to access healthcare services from this clinic amid ongoing protests.

Cynthia Nemukuna said they have been appealing to the provincial department of health to address the never-ending predicaments that have bedeviled the clinic.

Shortage of medication

“It’s been a while since the community pleaded with the [health] department to come up with remedial measures. The building is an ageing structure that needs to be demolished and a new structure erected,” she said.

“There is a chronic shortage of medication, and patients are often turned away. We are forced to rely on the Elim Hospital, which is a bit far from our village.”

Like most health facilities in the province, Valdezia is also marred by a scarcity of medication.

In December, a child was reportedly bitten by a dog and, due to a shortage of medication, was referred to Elim Hospital, which is 15km away.

Serving a population of approximately 15 000, the clinic has endured years of neglect. Despite having a maternity ward, the clinic operates only from 7am to 4pm on weekdays and remains closed on weekends.

The nurses’ accommodation is in a state of disrepair, with broken doors and unusable toilets. The clinic itself has three enviro toilets for visitors, while internal toilets are frequently dysfunctional.

Chronic understaffing leads to long queues, with patients often waiting over four hours in unpleasant conditions, including a stench from faulty drainage systems.

Plans to address grievances

Built in 1888 by Swiss missionaries, the clinic has significantly deteriorated.

Air conditioners are frequently dysfunctional and one room is being used to store medication, despite concerns that high temperatures may compromise its efficacy.

The clinic is understaffed after a nurse reportedly resigned due to poor working conditions, another hospitalised with depression and another recently retired.

Protesters described the state of the clinic as hazardous.

Departmental spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said plans are afoot to address community members’ grievances.



“The department has engaged with legitimate community representatives on several occasions to address the challenges at the clinic, and these meetings have been productive.

“The community has been informed about the limitations the department faces, particularly in terms of resources. This makes the construction of a new clinic unfeasible at this time.

“The department allocates an annual budget for basic maintenance of all its healthcare facilities, ensuring that existing infrastructure is properly maintained,” he said.



