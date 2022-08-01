Limpopo roasted for over R300m outstanding traffic fines

Limpopo has been censored for failing to deal with outstanding traffic fines to the tune of more than R300-million.

Sunday World can confirm that the DA in the province has written to the chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport and community safety, Rebecca Seono, requesting a meeting with the department so the department can account for the fines.

On May 13, the balance of outstanding traffic fines was reported to be about R389 345 415.50. Revenue from traffic fines and vehicle licences forms part of income generated by the province and is included in the allocation of the provincial budget.

The DA said the R389-million in outstanding fines will negatively impact the projected budget for the current financial year and noted that service delivery would be compromised.

In 2020, the provincial traffic department collected only R117.8-million in revenue derived from traffic fines.

“This poor collection rate is despite the means to capture fines into the National Traffic Information System to allow for outstanding fines to be paid by delinquents when licences are renewed,” said Katlego Phala, DA’s member of the provincial legislature responsible for safety and transport.

“The department’s soft approach on traffic fines also creates a culture of impunity with drivers. We see fatal accidents on our roads,”

Seono told Sunday World: ”As the province, we accept the dynamics and we will engage as the committee that such miscarriage of the department must be dealt with accordingly. We commit that we will leave no stone unturned.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author