Limpopo saddened by the death of Candy Moloi

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha said the province was saddened by the passing of veteran actress Candy Moloi.

In a statement issued on Wendesday morning, the Premier said the province has lost a mother figure who was a resilient thespian telling the South African story.

Mathabatha said the province will remember her for roles of a matriarch Makhadzi in Muvhango soapie and many other productions she was part of including Xitsonga soapie, Giyani Land of Blood.

He said the family have confirmed that they will follow all Covid-19 health protocols during the burial of the actress in Thohoyandou in a date to be determined by the family.

Moloi’s family said she was suffering from cancer for some time.

In a statement issued by the Moloi and Ramonenyiwa family spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa on Tuesday evening, the family said Moloi, who is the mother to actress Lerato Zah Moloi passed at Pretoria Hospital in the afternoon after suffering from cancer.

According to her family, Moloi’s death comes a few month after she celebrated 67th Birthday on February 10 2020.

The award winning actress won South African viewers hearts by her portrayal of Vho-Makhadzi in the popular SABC2 soapie, Muvhango.

She also won a SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in this role.

Among other productions she was featured include, Death of a Queen, Thola, Giyani and many other local productions.

The family said Candy Moloi was also a trained teacher and radio announcer – and had followed in her father’s footsteps, the late SSS “Vevisa” Ramunenyiwa.

Not only was Moloi an actress, the former Muvhango’s Makhadzi, was a businesswoman, after having founded a production company called Candy Moloi productions which she used to help produce material in African languages and also had a stint career in the advertising world through the biggest advertising company Ogilvy and Mather.

“Mama-Candy, as most people called her, opened doors and helped build many careers in the industry,” said Ramonenyiwa in the statement.

He said the actress who is survived by her actress daughter Lerato Zah Moloi and son Tshepo Moloi would be buried in her home town of Thohoyandou in a date to be announced by the family.

“The family request some patience and understanding during this time of grieving, as COVID-19 restrictions will be complied with during the funeral,” said Berry.

Aubrey Mothombeni